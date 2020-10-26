Washington, Jean Ann, - 83, of Pleasantville, was born to Dorine Garrett(nee Elsey) and John F. Garrett on 12/21/1936. On October 21, 2020, her Lord and Savior called her home. Jean Ann was born in the Atlantic City Hospital and raised in Egg Harbor Township where her father, John or 'Old Man Garrett,' also owned and operated a Scrap Metal business. She was a student and graduate of the Egg Harbor Township School District where her mother, Dorine, was also an active member of the community and social activist. After completing high school, she attended Glassboro State College (Rowan University) and graduated in 1959 after earning a Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education. Jean Ann then attended Temple University and earned her Master's Degree in English. Jean Ann served as an educator in the North Brunswick public school system and the Pleasantville public school system where she was employed as an educator for over 30 years. She was far more than an educator who loved to teach, but also a pillar in her community. She retired officially in 1994, but continued to substitute teach and mentor student teachers until 1997. Upon ending her career, she devoted her time to her beloved grandchildren. Jean Ann was small, but mighty. The absolute best Mother and Grandmother.



Her greatest love was her children, grandchildren, and the members of her family, particularly her nieces and her nephews. An absolutely beautiful, highly intelligent woman, she appreciated intellect and intelligence in others. She was the epitome of class and charm. She had a unique style all her very own. She also loved to dance. A public viewing will be held at 2nd Baptist Church, 110 Reverend Isaac Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 on Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 10AM-11AM, Private viewing from 11-11:30AM and a service will be held at 11:30AM. Burial: Private. Professional services will be



held by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main St, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 26, 2020.