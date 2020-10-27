Echevarria, Maria Ada (nee Cruz), - 87, of Hammonton, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, in Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden. Born in Guayanilla, PR she resided in Hammonton for 55 years. She was a member of St. Joseph's RC Church where she was a part of the Cursillo/ Cursillistas. Mrs. Echevarria also belonged to the Puerto Rican Civic Association in Hammonton. She had a green thumb and loved gardening. She enjoyed dancing, listening to Spanish music but her greatest joy came from doing things for her family such as sewing and cooking for them. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Sixto Echevarria her daughter-in-law, Debra Echevarria; two sisters, Elsie Cruz; Ana Iris Cruz and her three brothers, Isoel Cruz, Wilson Cruz, Elias Cruz. Mrs. Echevarria is survived by her seven children, Sergio Echevarria (Andriana) of Galloway, Milta Fifth (Jim) of Mullica Twp., Eliezer Echevarria (Nilsa) of Egg Harbor Twp., Lucy Torres (Robert) of Mullica Twp., Orlando Echevarria (Marta) of Arizona, Oscar Echevarria (Jennifer) of Green Bank; Wilfredo Echevarria (Patti Rodio) of Buena; her brothers, Jose Cruz (Sara), Asdrubal Cruz, Jose Luis Cruz, Inail Cruz (Dominga), Edgardo Cruz (Wanda) and her sisters, Evelyn Cruz (Jesus); Doralis Lopez (Luis) all in Puerto Rico; 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 30, 2020, 11:30 am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French St., Hammonton. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. A Viewing will be held Friday, 9:00 am - 11:00 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ. Mask and social distancing will be required. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 27, 2020.