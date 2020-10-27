McTaggart, Francis Charles (Franny), Sr., - 68, of Margate, NJ, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born in Camden, NJ. Loving father of Ryan F. McTaggart, Elaine C. (Dennis) Carlisle, Kyle R. McTaggart, Francis C. (Marijana) McTaggart Jr. Adoring Pop Pop of Kayden J. and Ella L. Carlisle. Devoted partner of Jan Weber. Caring brother of Maureen (Pete) Malechuck and Kathy Hutchinson. Franny loved all things military and maritime and served in the U.S. Coast Guard as Boatswains Mate 3rd class from 1970 to 1974. He also loved fishing, being out on the ocean and cheering on his Phightin' Phils and Flyers… "Can you believe it?!!" A gathering celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, November 1st at WIMBERG FUNERAL HOME, 211 E Great Creek Road, Galloway, 609-641-0001, where friends may call from 11a-12p followed by a graveside service and interment at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor, NJ. For directions or condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of any other expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made in Fran's name to the USCG Auxiliary, Flotilla 82, 1519 Yacht Ave. Cape May, NJ 08204.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 27, 2020.