Taylor, David W., IV, - 65, of North Cape May, passed away Sunday October 25, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Morristown, NJ and formerly of Roanoke, VA, Dave spent 20 years in this area. He was a graduate of Lower Regional HS and received his Associates Degree in Auto Mechanics in Virginia. He was the great-grandson of the prestigious naval architect, Admiral David W. Taylor. Dave lived a very simple life and was a very kind and gentle person – he was always happy to see you. He enjoyed playing the guitar, listening to music, spending time with family, and taking care of his mother after his father passed away. He is predeceased by his father David W. Taylor, III, and stepfather Don Ford. David is survived by his mother, Jean Ford, sisters Donna Taylor (Victor Smith), Marcia (Steve) Seggern, Tracy (David) Moyer, and Denise (Pat) Brannan, numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Services for David will be privately held at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, Erma. Memorial donations in David's memory can be made to Cape Regional Foundation, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210; write in Memo "ICU – In memory of David Taylor, IV". Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 27, 2020.