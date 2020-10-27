Wallen, Gary L., - 82, of Millville, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, with his family by his side after a long battle with COPD. Gary was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Maxfield and Sylvia (Shaw) Wallen on July 10, 1938. Gary was a lifelong resident of Millville, NJ graduating Millville Memorial High School in 1956. He went on to attend the Radio Electronic Institute in Philadelphia, where he received a Vocational Education Certification from Glassboro State College and became one of the first Licensed Code Officials in Electricity and Fire Protection in the State of NJ. He is survived by his wife Julia (Holding) Wallen; son Michael Wallen of Millville; daughter Amy Giuliani of Vineland; and "son" David Smith (Sue) of Millville; granddaughters Catherine and Michaela Giuliani of Vineland, Annabelle Wallen of Woodstown, and "granddaughter" Michele Smith of Epping, New Hampshire, and several cousins, in-laws, and nieces/nephews. Gary was predeceased by his two brothers, Terry Lee Wallen, and Richard F. Wallen; his son-in-law Gregory Giuliani; and his "grandson" Marshall Smith. A special funeral service for Gary will be conducted on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Millville Fire Department, 420 Buck Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Friday evening, October 30, 2020, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville, and again on Saturday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Millville Fire Department. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Parking on Saturday is available in two places less than one block from the fire department, at the funeral home, and also across from the Maurice View Plaza (old YMCA bldg.) at Vine and Buck streets. Please remember to practice social distancing while in the funeral home, fire department, and the cemetery. Also, masks are required to be worn in the funeral home and fire department at all times. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Gary may be made to the Millville Fire Department, 420 Buck St., Millville, NJ 08332; the Marshall R. Smith Childhood Cancer Foundation, PO Box 304, Millville, NJ 08332; and/or Angelic Health, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232. Memories and expressions of sympathy for Gary L. Wallen may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 27, 2020.