Virtue, Nancy K. (nee Klimenok), - 69, of Linwood, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 25. Nancy was raised in Garfield, NJ, and attended Glassboro State College where she met her future husband, Art, married for 47 years. A resident of Linwood for 44 years, Nancy was a retired teacher who taught at the Atlantic County Special Services School District. She also was the recipient of numerous awards including "Teacher of the Year." She was an avid Eagles fan who also loved reading and Scottish terriers. She was an organized professional who used her tech savvy skills to stay in close touch with family and friends. She is survived by her husband Art, sister Doris Pepe (Dave), sisters-in-law Lois Rossetti (Albert) and Jini Errichetti (Bob), brother-in-law Vance Virtue, cousins Wendy Dargay (Dave) and Jim Virtue (Mary), nieces and nephews Vicki Rossetti, David Rossetti, Lynn Imperato, Diane Sartori, Jay DeFeo, Chelsea Errichetti, Amanda Pepe and Cheryl Errichetti along with a host of great-nieces and nephews. (She was godmother to Amanda, Chelsea, and Jay.) Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Anna Klimenok. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of her current scottie, Libby, the family would appreciate donations to the Scottish Terrier Club of Greater New York Rescue. A funeral will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM with a visitation prior from 10AM until 12 PM prior to the service at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home's Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be held at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.