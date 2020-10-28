Ford, Leon P., - 90, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born in Hammonton he was a lifelong resident there. Mr. Ford was an U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, achieving the rank of Sergeant. Before retiring, he worked as a meat cutter at the A & P Grocery Store and Super Fresh both in Hammonton. He was a member of the Hammonton Rescue Squad for over twenty years, where he served as Sergeant-at-Arms, and he was a former member of the American Legion Post No. 186. He was an avid deer hunter and a member of Lake Ann Gunning Club and several other clubs in the past. Leon enjoyed working in his yard and taking care of his lawn. He was a jack of all trades and could be found in his garage tinkering or fabricating with cars, trucks, boats, or his prized John Deere Tractor that he refurbished. Leon was predeceased by his wife, Marie E. Ford (nee Gregori). He is survived by his five children, Terry Ann Lewis (Chuck Myers), Leon Ford Jr. (Betty), Robert Ford (Debbie), Shirley Grasso (Joseph) and Lynne Presti (Samuel) all of Hammonton, six grandchildren, Shawna (Ari), Jamilee (Ryan), Melissa Sue (Sal), Ryan Marie (Brian), Lauren (Ed) and Carli (Ang), five great-grandchildren, Niko, Bryce, Riley, Salvatore, and Kaylee, his sister, Rita Smith, his sister in law, Josephine Santora, his caregiver, Zolda and several nieces, nephews and many friends. A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 124 S. First Road in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839, the Salvation Army, give.salvationarmyusa.org
or to the Wounded Warriors
Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675. For information or to post condolences go to www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 28, 2020.