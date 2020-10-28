Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosemarie J. Kern
Kern, Rosemarie J. (nee Mazza), - 78, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at AtlantiCare hospital in Pomona, NJ. She was born in Phila, PA, and was a lifelong resident of Hammonton, NJ. Rosemarie was a legal secretary for many years working for the law offices of Frank Olivo, Brian Howell, Robert Pinnizotto, and Ed Cieanki. She enjoyed the casino, spending time with her family, shopping on the computer with her grandson Dominic and loved her furry friend Sasha. Rosemarie is predeceased by parents Frank and Rose A. Mazza. She is survived by her husband Peter H. Kern, her son Donald F. Kern (Casey), and loving grandson Dominic all of Hammonton. Family and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday, October 29th from 11:30am – 1:00pm, with funeral services to follow at 1:00pm, all at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. Chew Road Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosemarie's memory to the S.O.S Dogs 18 Downing St. Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Marinella Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.