Kern, Rosemarie J. (nee Mazza), - 78, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at AtlantiCare hospital in Pomona, NJ. She was born in Phila, PA, and was a lifelong resident of Hammonton, NJ. Rosemarie was a legal secretary for many years working for the law offices of Frank Olivo, Brian Howell, Robert Pinnizotto, and Ed Cieanki. She enjoyed the casino, spending time with her family, shopping on the computer with her grandson Dominic and loved her furry friend Sasha. Rosemarie is predeceased by parents Frank and Rose A. Mazza. She is survived by her husband Peter H. Kern, her son Donald F. Kern (Casey), and loving grandson Dominic all of Hammonton. Family and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday, October 29th from 11:30am – 1:00pm, with funeral services to follow at 1:00pm, all at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. Chew Road Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosemarie's memory to the S.O.S Dogs 18 Downing St. Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 28, 2020.