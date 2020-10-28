Wescoat, Charles J., - 62, of Millville, NJ and formerly of Nesco, NJ passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. Born in Vineland he was a lifelong South Jersey resident. Chuck formerly worked at Ocean Yachts. He was an avid hunter and was a member of the All Around Sportsman Club in Nesco. Chuck was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Beatrice Wescoat, and his sister Terry Vaughn. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Beth Wescoat of Blackwood; Krystle Zinkevich and her husband Tom of Nesco; his grandson, Jase Zinkevich, and his lifelong companion, Maryann Zubrzycki. Graveside Services will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020, 12:00 PM in Pleasant Mills Cemetery Route 542, Batsto-Pleasant Mills, NJ. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 28, 2020.