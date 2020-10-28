Kafetzis, Pavlos, - passed away Monday night at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 29, 1936, to Fotios and Polixeni (Theodoropoulos) Kafetzis in Vouhorina, Greece. He graduated from high school in Tsotili, then went on University in Thessaloniki, Greece. Mr. Kafetzis served in the Greek Army from 1959 to 1962, as a Reserve Officer. On August 15, 1965, he married the former Areti Simopoulos his wife of 55 years. She survives him. They are the parents of two sons, Fotios (Susan) Kafetzis and George Kafetzis all of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. He is also survived by sister-in-law's Thomai Kafetzis of Sudbury, Canada, and Penelope Apalakis of Northfield, New Jersey, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fotios and Polixeni Kafetzis, and brother, Dimosthenis Kafetzis. Upon graduation from University, Mr. Kafetzis began his elementary school teaching career in the Greek School System for 35 years. In September of 1988 Mr. and Mrs. Kafetzis moved to Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey where he began his second career as the Greek School teacher at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, teaching from 1988 to 2010. He was also an active member of the Church serving as a Cantor and Choir Member. He received awards for working within the Greek Orthodox Community. Mr. Kafetzis also authored three books on Greek Poetry, Learning the Greek Language, and Traditional Proverbs of Kozani. He was a skilled craftsman and able to complete any project. Mr. Kafetzis was very kind hearted and loved by many. Funeral services will be private for family only due to covid -19 restrictions. There will be a visitation held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234 from 11:00am to 12 noon on Friday, October 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Pavlos please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 28, 2020.