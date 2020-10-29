Merkoski, Kay, - 68, a Somers Point teacher for 25 years, died peacefully at her home in Walnut Creek, California, on October 4th. Born in England, she spent most of her adult life in southern New Jersey. She graduated from Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) with a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in Supervision and Curriculum. She completed her degrees by commuting for two years to Glassboro from Egg Harbor City for night and weekend classes. A sixth-grade teacher for most of her career, she was also a Gifted and Talented teacher in Somers Point where she helped develop the school system's GT program. She was a strong advocate for gifted education. She was a member of the New Jersey Association for Gifted Children where she helped organize statewide conferences and workshops around the state for teachers and parents. She served as president of the organization in 1998. She loved teaching, and once said that teaching transported her to an "amazing world" where children "say things that can stun you, scare you, make you feel so proud of them, or make you burst out laughing." She also said that while teaching at Somers Point, she found "some of the best friends and colleagues in the world, people who have enriched my life immeasurably." A member of the New Jersey Education Association, she served as president of the Association's chapter in Somers Point for several years. She and her husband, Paul, moved to California in 2010. Kay said they moved for the weather, the medical facilities, and to be near two of her grandchildren who were living in San Francisco. Before she left New Jersey, Kay had been diagnosed with Scleroderma, a chronic and rare, autoimmune disease. She became an active member of the Northern California Chapter of the national Scleroderma Foundation and maintained the Chapter's Facebook page until this year. In 2013, as her scleroderma worsened, Kay had a recurrence of the breast cancer that had been treated in 2004. The next 7 years were marked by almost-continuous cycles of diagnoses, procedures, treatments, and recuperations. She never liked to read that someone had "battled" a disease. "I'm not battling," she insisted. "I'm enduring." Her family called her the "H.M.S. Resolute." She liked that. She is survived by her husband, Paul, her sons, Jason and David, three grandsons, Huxley, Jarvis, and Monsoon, a sister, Anne, and a brother, Martin. At her request, memorial services will be private and will be held on the anniversary of her death. Contributions in Kay's memory can be made to Susan G. Komen of Central and South Jersey, Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area, The Scleroderma Foundation, or to your local food bank.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 29, 2020.