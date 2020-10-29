LAVNER, MARYANNE, - passed away on Monday, October 19. Maryanne fought with all of her immense willpower to overcome a recently diagnosed advanced cancer. Though the cancer prevailed, it did not get the best of her: Everyone who knew her has the good fortune of holding and cherishing the best of her for the rest of their lives. Maryanne was born on January 3, 1956. She grew up in Margate, spent some time in the casino business, and worked more than 25 years for Egg Harbor Township, mainly as the Tax Assessor where she earned a reputation for excellence and fairness. But her avocation was making ordinary things beautiful or creating beauty out of thin air. Whether with a brush, tool, or her bare hands, everything she touched became beautiful. If that is not enough of a gift, she had a razor sharp mind, was funny, was passionate about women's rights, and was devoted to the protection of dogs and promotion of the Boston terrier breed. Maryanne was extraordinarily generous with her wisdom and talents. Maryanne was deeply loved and loved deeply. There are countless family and friends in despair over her passing. That despair will eventually yield to gratitude for her having been part of their lives. Maryanne is survived by her husband, Samuel M. Lavner. She is predeceased by her brother Michael Lorenzi. She is also survived by her sister Sandra Caucci, her husband Herman and children Chrissy, Anthony, and Camille; sister Carol Gitto, her husband Tony, and their children Anthony and Elizabeth; brother Vincent, his wife Molly, and their children Sophia and Vincent; stepson Chris Thompson, his wife Heather, and their children – Maryanne's step-grandsons - Wyatt, Oliver, and Lincoln. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Maryanne 11:00am on Saturday, October 31 at Holy Trinity Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church, located at 11 N. Kenyon Ave., Margate, NJ. Due to pandemic restrictions, the church is limited to 200 attendees, masks are required and church protocols will be followed. The service will also be live-streamed. To view it, visit njstreaming.com/lavner
. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Triangle Boston Terrier Club, 36 Tensaw Dr., Browns Mills, NJ 08015. More information is available at the Gormley Funeral Home LLC website gormleyfuneralhomellc.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 29, 2020.