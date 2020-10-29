Guerrier, Gertrude (Kelly), - 91, of Linwood, NJ passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was the loving wife of Joseph D. Guerrier for 66 years until his passing in 2016. Born in New York City on July 2, 1929, she was the daughter of Alice (Barile) and Charles Adams. Her family lived in many places before settling in NJ. Trudy, as she was known graduated from Egg Harbor City High School in 1947. Soon after she married Joseph. She worked alongside him at Joe's Market on Philadelphia Ave in Egg Harbor City before they relocated to Northfield to open Joe's Market on Tilton Rd. Once again, they worked side by side as they raised their family. When the business was sold, she worked at Prudential Ins. Co., House, and Garden Dept. Store and Pekin Towel Rack. She also sold Real Estate in Joseph's office for several years. Upon her retirement, she played an integral role in helping to raise her grandchildren. Never one to be idle, in her 70's she became the official baker for Kenny's Kitchen in Northfield, her son's restaurant. Everyone loved her Key Lime Pie, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, and amazing Peach Cake. Trudy's life was devoted to family. She made every holiday special with beautiful decorations, incredible food, her door always open to share with family and friends. Trudy is survived by her daughters, Andrea Weinstein and Denise Guerrier-Smith (Harold); her devoted son and caregiver, Kenneth Guerrier (Colleen Sterling) and her granddog, Bodhi; her granddaughters, Julllan Nehr (Jason Claybrook) and Rebecca Weinstein (Anthony Connell) and her grandson, Kyle Weinstein. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren Jaicyn and Jayden Claybrook and Gunnar and Gavin Connell. Also, surviving is her dear sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Leonard Goodkin; her nephews, Harry Dissinger (Gloria Johnson), Donald Dissinger (Lisa Good), and their son, Peter; and her niece, Patti Swift (Brian) and their daughter, Nicole. Preceded in death by sister, Renee Dissinger; sister-in-law, Verna Stewart and brothers-in-law, Harry Dissinger, and Kenneth Stewart. A special thank-you to her lifelong friend, Joseph Mazzeo, and her live-in caregiver, Rose Johnson. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, November 2nd from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood, NJ. Burial will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. At Trudy's request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Ocean City Animal Shelter, 1 Shelter Rd., Ocean City, NJ 08226.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.