Bubinas, Roberto, - 74 years at the time he left us, at his residence in Pleasantville, NJ on Tuesday, Oct. 27th. He was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, he worked in the various casinos, he retires from Atlantic City in 2014. Roberto loved bowling and was on a bowling team at King Pin. Survivors include Alba Aristizabal-Bubinas his wife; his sons, and their wives - Sandro & Anju Bubinas, Andres & Yenifer Martinez and his grandchildren; two sisters – Ines Simone and Olga and George Walloff, as well as his niece & nephews. The viewing for Roberto will be at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ from 1-3pm, followed by a service on Saturday, Oct. 31st. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local police or fire department. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 30, 2020.