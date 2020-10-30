Menu
James J. "Jim" Fallon
FALLON, James J. "Jim", - 73, of North Cape May, NJ, died Thursday evening, October 22, 2020, at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, NJ. Son of the late James and Anna Fallon, Jim was a 1964 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School (PA). His love of fishing and hunting made him a true outdoorsman. He was the chef at Two Mile Restaurant for many years. Jim is dearly missed and forever loved by his wife, Joyce Fallon; siblings, Kathleen Haughney, Thomas Fallon, and Richard Fallon; nieces and nephews. Funeral services are being held privately. For those who wish, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America through Jim's memorial page at www.inmemof.org/jim-fallon for convenience and acknowledgment purposes. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 30, 2020.
