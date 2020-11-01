Friedrich, John J., Jr., - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side on October 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ethel Friedrich of Pleasantville, NJ, his sons Michael and James Friedrich, and grandson Justin Friedrich. John graduated from Holy Spirit High School where he played varsity football. After graduating, he worked as an auto mechanic at the Friedrich business in Atlantic City. Continuing, he worked at Kramer Beverage and Verona Lanes Bowling in Atlantic City and Pepsi Cola in Atlantic City, and Mays Landing, where he supervised the warehouse until he retired. John enjoyed cruising, Nascar races, ice skating, building model airplanes, boats, train displays, and furniture. Surviving is his loving wife if 41 years, Judith Ann (Gaffney) Friedrich; his daughter Theresa Carmen (Dave); son, John Friedrich III; stepdaughter, Pamela Meehan (Richard); stepson, Sean Simpson; brother, Dennis Friedrich (Eileen); as well as many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and his loving cat, Buffy and canine companions Snowy and Chloe. A memorial mass will be celebrated on November 3, 2020, at St. Gianna's Church in Northfield for the immediate family. Burial will be private. The Friedrich family would like to extend their gratitude to Angelic Health Hospice especially to Megan, Jen, Tina, Robert, and Andrea for their compassion and loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to Angelic Health Hospice, 8025 Black Horse Pike, ste 501 West Atlantic City, NJ 08232, or to St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield, NJ 08225. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Adams Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 1, 2020.