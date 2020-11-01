Dietrich, Donna Lynne, - of Atlantic City, NJ went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020. She fought the good fight, battling lung cancer, COPD, and two bouts with Coronavirus for over one year. Donna was 65 years old. Born in Monroe, Louisiana, Donna grew up in Levittown and Langhorne, Pa. having graduated Neshaminy High School in 1973. Donna loved animals, music, art, and crafts, selling jewelry and other crafts at shows and making some for family and friends. One of Donna's bead bracelet designs was published in Bead Magazine. She was a kind and loving person, a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Donna never gave up and was a fighter in the trials and tribulations of life. She will certainly be missed by all who knew her. Donna was preceded in death by her father, William J. Dietrich Jr., her brother Andrew Dietrich, paternal grandparents William and Doris Dietrich, maternal grandparents Mortimer and Honor McCabe, and beloved Aunt Lynne Ambrosino. She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Coverdale of Atlantic City; mother Olivia Dietrich of Ventnor; stepmother MarieAnn Dietrich of Villages, Florida; sister Dwyn Arleth (Dave) of Levittown, Pa., sister Lori Dietrich of Ventnor, NJ; brother William J Dietrich III of Ventnor, NJ, brother Kurt Dietrich of Fort Collins, Co.; step-brother Michael Murray (Cindy) Villages, Fla.; step-sister Michelle Murray of Belmar, NJ; uncle Joseph Ambrosino of Newark, Del. and would be brother Greg Bills of Holland, Pa. and would be Sister Cynthia Eckert of Absecon, NJ. Donna leaves many nieces and nephews and cousins to treasure her memory not to mention friend Mary Hulsizer- Harris and bestie Cindy. Donna's family would like to thank the staff at Preferred Nursing Home, Absecon, NJ for caring for Donna in her time of need, especially, Aniyan, Jesse, Vicky, Marie, Megan, and especially Cindy. The care Donna received meant the world to her and others in her shoes. Due to Covid 19, there will be no services at this time, but a memorial will be in the spring. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 1, 2020.