Marianne Caudo-Beck
Caudo-Beck, Marianne (nee Ruggio), - 77, of Egg Harbor City, October 28, 2020, Beloved wife of Richard Beck. Devoted mother of Michael (Christine) Caudo, Janine Caudo; stepmother of Richard, Jr. (Robin) Beck and Christopher (Stacey) Beck; Loving grandmother of Nicholas, Gabriella, and Gianna; step-grandmother of Kimberly, Hunter, Kyle, and Collin. Dear sister of Lenora Ruggio; Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Wednesday morning 9:00 A.M. at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 9th and Watkins Sts. Funeral Mass set to begin at 10:00 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Dementia Society of America P.O.Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901 in Marianne's memory. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Viewing
9:00a.m.
St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church
9th and Watkins Sts
Nov
4
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church
9th and Watkins Sts.
Dearest Lenora, Michael, Janine and to dear Maryann's family...We are so sad upon hearing this sadness. Our hearts go out to each of you in your time of sorrow. May your cherished memories bring you comfort During this most difficult time.
Our Thoughts and Prayers for each of you.
In Heartfelt Sympathy! Dolores, Louise and Families.
October 31, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 30, 2020
I had the honor of working with Marianne at the Tropicana many years ago. She was one of the sweetest ladies that I had the honor to work with. I will never forget the laughs and the times we worked together. My prayers are with her beautiful family, whom she adored greatly. Until we meet again.
Julio Driggs
Coworker
October 30, 2020