Burns, Helen Marie, - 74, of Galloway, passed away after a courageous battle with kidney cancer on October 28, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1946, in Atlantic City, NJ to the late Frank J. Sr. and Mary A. (Tracy) Heffner. After graduation from Oakcrest High School, the Class of Alpha '64, Helen began her working career as a legal and executive secretary. In May 1978 through a temporary employment agency, she had the good fortune of being assigned preopening to the Casino Executive Offices at Resorts International Casino Hotel, "for just one day". Four months later, Helen was promoted to the position of Casino Personnel Manager creating and establishing a separate Personnel Department for the East Coast's first legal casino outside of Nevada. During this time period, she attended classes at ACC, Rutgers, and Temple Universities and participated in numerous management seminars and workshops. In September 1991, she married Pete Burns, her "mid-life surprise", and immediately became a stepmom, in her words, "to five great kids". She remained with Resorts International for fourteen years until June 1992, when she accepted the position of Director of Human Resources at the Biloxi Belle Casino Resort. Both she and her husband, Pete relocated to the Mississippi Gulf Coast as part of the pre- and post-opening executive management team. After a work-related transfer for Pete to the greater Memphis, TN area, Helen worked as a proofreader for a DeSoto County Newspaper. She attended Northwest Mississippi Community College, where she received double Associate degrees in Office Systems Technology and Business Administration. After the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina to the MS Gulf Coast and with a return to Biloxi, Helen worked as an independent contractor for the MS Development Authority's Hurricane Katrina Homeowner Grant Program in Jackson. She was a front-office volunteer in her parish office and for the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She especially enjoyed summer visits to Ocean City, NJ to be with family and friends, and taking early morning walks on the Boardwalk. An avid reader, Helen loved reading books on a variety of subjects and discussing them with fellow book lovers; having fun and good times with cousins and girlfriends, monthly Bunco gatherings; going to the gym; and, in earlier years, playing the game of golf. In October 2019, Helen (after many years of being homesick) and Pete relocated back to southern New Jersey in order to be closer to their families. She is survived by her loving husband, Peter R. Burns; her brother, Frank J. Heffner of San Diego, CA; five step-children, Mary D. Burns of Galloway Twp., NJ, Peter R. Burns, Jr of Somers Point, NJ, Michael J. (Tiffany) Burns of Houston, TX, Patrick J. (Brianna) Burns of Northfield, NJ, and John R. (Alyssa) Burns of Northfield, NJ; ten beautiful grandchildren; and her beloved cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, November 3rd at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001 from 9:00 to 10:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ. Interment will follow at Seaside Cemetery, 559 S. Shore Road/US Route 9, Marmora, Upper Township, Cape May County, NJ. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. The family graciously requests those interested to make a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 1, 2020.