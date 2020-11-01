Tolstow, Russell, Jr., - 66, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away at home on October 28, 2020, after he courageously fought a 3 year cancer battle. He was surrounded by his loving family during his passing. Born in Philadelphia, PA on 2/14/54 he was the loving son of Russell Tolstow, Sr. and the late Tamara (Perekopsky) Tolstow. Russell worked for many companies as a local contractor, owning and operating R. T. Construction. Russell loved to go to classic car shows, was a Ham radio operator, enjoyed watching The Philadelphia Flyers and The Philadelphia Eagles, loved watching old westerns, and enjoyed fine dining. Most of all his true love in life was spending time with his family. Russell will always be loved, missed, and fondly remembered by his loving wife; Kathleen (McGee) Tolstow, daughters; Meghan (Matthew) Juniewicz, Kelsey Tolstow, newborn grandson Mason Juniewicz, father; Russell Tolstow, Sr., sisters; Romona and Margaret Tolstow. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by brother-in-law's; Alfred Maroun and Edward Merlock. Services will be held at a later date. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Russell please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
