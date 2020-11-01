Pileggi, Constance Johnson "Connie" (nee Edmondson), - 82, of Beesley's Point, NJ died peacefully surrounded by her family at home. She was born at Cooper Hospital and raised in Pennsauken NJ where she graduated from Moorestown High School. She went on to earn a degree from Virginia Intermont in Bristol, Virginia, and came back home to work at the University of Penn as a medical secretary. She opened Resort International Casino Hotel in 1978 and was a Supervisor of Direct Marketing for many years, retiring in 1997. After retirement, she decided to become a professional Mom Mom to many youngsters in Upper Township. She and her first husband Wallace moved to Ocean City in the early sixties, buying and operating the Commodore Guesthouse on Pennlyn Place in Ocean City. They also owned the Dog House at Gillian's Pier until 1976. She was an active member in her community and was part of Colony Club for many years. Everyone who met Connie, fell in love with her infectious laugh, great sense of humor, and gracious spirit. She loved to dance, especially jitterbugging with Mickey. Even during her illness, she could be found dancing when music was played and had no lack of partners wanting to join her. She was also a soldier of Christ and spent her life serving and obeying her Lord. She is predeceased by her parents George Henry and Olive Elizabeth Edmondson(nee Stringer); her husbands' Wallace Johnson and Dominic "Mickey" Pileggi. She is survived by her children, Todd Johnson, Keith Johnson (Kathleen), and Lizbeth Angstadt (Scott), Marietta Hassett (John), and Dominic Pileggi (Linda). 15 Grandchildren, Cara, Erik, Matthew, Zachery, Chivi, Jacob, Joshua, Jeremiah, Avonlea, Giavanna, William, Michelle, Catherine, Dominic and Nicholas; and 11 great-grandchildren. Her Funeral Service will be offered Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11 o'clock from Union Chapel by the Sea, 55th Street at Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9 o'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Constance's name be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc at www.alz.org
