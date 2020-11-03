Brownback, Robert, - 83, of Upper Twp, passed away October 18, 2020. Born in Norristown PA, Robert has been an area resident for over 40 years and was a member of the Tuckahoe United Methodist Church and a dedicated Mason at Star Lodge #65. He is survived by his wife Marjorie, daughters Carol (Jody) Campbell, Nancy (Neil) Brownback, and Lisa Brownback, 2 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Services for Robert will be held at 10am on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Head of the River Cemetery, Rt 49, Estell Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 3, 2020.