Quattrone, John Scott, - 56, of Laveen, AZ passed away at home on October 31, 2020. He's preceded in death by his father, Peter Quattrone Jr. He is survived by his partner Rocco Darcangell, his mother Barbara Quattrone, his son Peter and his 2 siblings. Scott grew up in Somers Point, NJ where he became an EMT. Later, Scott decided to serve as an EMT in Afghanistan for 5 years. He was well loved and will be missed by many. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 3, 2020.