Scudder, Stephen C., Sr., - of Galloway, on October 29th, 2020, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He leaves behind his wife Dorothy (Nee Merrill) of 56 years and two children, Stephen C Scudder Jr., and Kathleen Marie Scudder. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with a service at 12:00pm at Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 420 6th Ave Galloway, Burial will follow in the Port Republic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Beacon Evangelical Free Church in Galloway, NJ. Arrangements by Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, Galloway.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 3, 2020.