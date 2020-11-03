Junne, Alice, - 101, of Atlantic City, a lifelong area resident died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at The Health Center at Galloway. Until retiring, she was an employee of the City of Atlantic City Public Works. She received her education with the Pleasantville Public Schools. She is survived by her two daughters Alethia L. Cook and Sharon Y. Junne, grandchildren Marcella Graham, Stephanie Cortes( Anthony), Andrea Jones ( Darren), Deneen Gordy(Jeffrey), Saabir Naasir( Jasmin), Dawn Exton( Carlton), Naketa Layne, sister-in-law Yvonne Gaines and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Thursday, November 5th, at New Hope Baptist Church 715 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ. Due to COVID-19, restrictions apply. Public viewing 10-11AM ONLY!!! Private viewing at 11AM. Burial: Friday, November 6th, Fernwood Cemetery, Philadelphia, Pa. Professional services by: Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 3, 2020.