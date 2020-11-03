Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alice Junne
1919 - 2020
BORN
1919
DIED
2020
Junne, Alice, - 101, of Atlantic City, a lifelong area resident died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at The Health Center at Galloway. Until retiring, she was an employee of the City of Atlantic City Public Works. She received her education with the Pleasantville Public Schools. She is survived by her two daughters Alethia L. Cook and Sharon Y. Junne, grandchildren Marcella Graham, Stephanie Cortes( Anthony), Andrea Jones ( Darren), Deneen Gordy(Jeffrey), Saabir Naasir( Jasmin), Dawn Exton( Carlton), Naketa Layne, sister-in-law Yvonne Gaines and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Thursday, November 5th, at New Hope Baptist Church 715 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ. Due to COVID-19, restrictions apply. Public viewing 10-11AM ONLY!!! Private viewing at 11AM. Burial: Friday, November 6th, Fernwood Cemetery, Philadelphia, Pa. Professional services by: Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.