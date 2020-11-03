Goldsborough Braithwaite, Evelyn Louise, - 93, of Atlantic City, was called home peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020. and having lived a full and engaging life. Evelyn was born in Atlantic City and was the third of three children born to Wilhelmina Holiday Herbert and Clarence Ringgold Goldsborough. She was a product of the Atlantic City Public Schools and attended Indiana Avenue School and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1945. Evelyn's Christian faith was foremost in her life. She was baptized at Asbury United Methodist Church and she was a constant fixture at church. She was a member of the Senior Ushers and feeding the hungry. Evelyn worked at: Kligerman's Ice Cream Island, Tabby's Lunch Counter, Taber's Toyland, Shranks Factory, and A&P/Super Fresh Markets. Family was very important to Evelyn especially her grandchildren. The grandchildren along with so many others were the recipients of Evelyn's crocheted handiwork and some of her cooking specialties such as; her chicken and dumplings, New York style cheesecake with coarsely chopped nuts in graham cracker crust, apple cake, and "bug juice" served in a forest green plastic pitcher. She was preceded in death by: her husband, Oswald Adalbert "Dalbert" Braithwaite; parents, Wilhelmina and Clarence Goldsborough; siblings, Clarence "Junior" and William Goldsborough. Evelyn leaves to cherish her many precious memories: her children, Gloria Louise Braithwaite Pemberton, Brenda Evelyn Braithwaite, and Lewis Anthony Braithwaite; grandchildren, Jonnee Michelle Pemberton Savior (Leonard), Kareem Hari Braithwaite, Lewis Anthony Braithwaite, II, and Joaquina Mauleg Braithwaite; great-grandchildren, Christian Leonard Savior, Summer Lauryn- Taylor Savior, Le'lah Michelle Wilson, King Lewis Anthony Braithwaite, and Raven Amara Mecca Braithwaite; a loving daughter-in-law, Dorita; great-nephews, Kyle Alexander Harvey, Kevin William Harvey, and Tyler Goldsborough; great-niece, Danielle Goldsborough; cousins, Earle Uriah Robinson, Jr., MD and Bruce Robinson (Donna); special friends, Norma Brathwaite, Cammie Davison Singer, and Sarah Darlene Moore Jones as well as many other family members and friends. A visitation will be 9AM to 11AM Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Greenidge Funeral Homes, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City. Funeral services are private. Interment will be in the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 3, 2020.