Spor, Elizabeth Janet, - 91, of Nokomis, FL, Linwood NJ, formerly Ocean City NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 2, 2020.
Janet was born in 1928, in Westmont, NJ, to Reed M. & Betty (Powers) Harding. She graduated Collingswood High School class of 1944, and attended Maryland College for Women as a Home Economics major.
Janet is preceded in death by loving husbands Albert S. Engle Sr., 1956, and Joseph "Jack" Spor, 2003, son Albert S. Engle Jr. (Brenda), brother William R. Harding (Joann), and a number of loving dogs that remain in her heart forever.
Surviving are her children: Elizabeth E. Corcory (Ronald), Thomas R. Engle (Denise) and Jennifer S. McAdam (Gary), twelve grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, along with countless others that thought of her as their "Nana". Also surviving are loving nieces, nephews, extended family and a multitude of friends.
Since 1941, Janet with her family, called Ocean City their summer home, moving there permanently in 1986. Janet had a vivacious personality and made friends wherever she went. She loved being active, playing games, being a part of whatever was happening. Never one to shy away from a challenge, after raising her children at age 47, she turned her passion and talent for sewing into a thriving business, Something Old Something New Bridal Shop of Ocean City, for over 20 years. Janet loved her loyal staff, her brides, customers, giving fashion shows and trips to Fashion Week in New York City.
With her husband Jack, they made their retirement dreams come true in 1998, becoming snowbirds with a villa on the water in Nokomis, Florida.
Janet will be remembered as a wise, loyal and trust-worthy friend, sister, wife, mother, and business-owner. Her whit was sharp and was always quick with a fun story. She could handle any sewing/alteration emergency in matter of minutes and always with a smile. Her social and civic activities were of utmost importance, from captain of the swim team, lifelong gatherings with her sorority sisters, modeling, bowling leagues, tennis, shuffleboard, bocce, cards and games, taking up golf at 76 and playing water volleyball until she was 88. Janet was an integral part of her communities, volunteering, organizing events, enthusiastically doing whatever was needed. More than a mother, she was a best friend, a confidant, our rock. She taught us to remember the good, embrace change, find and do what we love. Her empty seat at the dominos table and sewing machine can never be filled.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local humane society and/or hospice care organizations. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 4, 2020.