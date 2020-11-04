Nocella, Mary Margaret, - 78, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on November 1, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to Albert and Evelyn Nocella. Mary had a long, happy career as Executive Administrative Assistant at Caesars Hotel and Casino in both Las Vegas and Atlantic City. She is predeceased by her brother Robert Nocella and son Christopher Blood. She is survived by her son Ralph Blood, daughter Barbara Hudson (Rob), sisters Edie Grossman and Sue Kirk, grandchildren Jessica and Aaron Blood, uncle Jack Quiring, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. We were all blessed to have had her in our life. Now the angels are rejoicing with her blessedness. Private services will be held on Thursday morning, November 5th. To share a memory of Mary or send a message of condolence, please visit www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 4, 2020.