FISCHER, Raymond H., - 69, of Cape May, passed away on October 24, 2020. Ray graduated from Cherry Hill West High School (1969) and later attended the University of Kentucky. He worked for Commerce Bank as a loan officer and later a similar position with NJ Economic Development Authority in Trenton before retiring. Funeral services are private. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 4, 2020.