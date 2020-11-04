Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymond H. Fischer
FISCHER, Raymond H., - 69, of Cape May, passed away on October 24, 2020. Ray graduated from Cherry Hill West High School (1969) and later attended the University of Kentucky. He worked for Commerce Bank as a loan officer and later a similar position with NJ Economic Development Authority in Trenton before retiring. Funeral services are private. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Spilker Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.