Barbara Ann Carmen
1929 - 2020
1929
2020
Carmen, Barbara Ann, - 91, of Mays Landing, passed away on November 2, 2020. Barbara was born in Lewiston, Maine. Once she married Ralph Carmen Sr., (predeceased) she then moved to Northfield, where she has lived for 65 years. Barbara is the beloved mother of Ralph Carmen, Jr. (predeceased). She is survived by her sons, Daniel B. (Debra) and David J. (Patricia predeceased); six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many other family and friends. Barbara was a longtime member of Central United Methodist Church and the Martha Circle. Her main hobby was shopping and she also had a great love for animals. There will be a graveside service on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Avenue, Linwood, New Jersey 08221. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
