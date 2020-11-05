Fischer, Audrey Miller, - of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on November 3rd, surrounded by her loving husband of 67 years, her children, and her grandchildren. Audrey was born in Baltimore and moved to Atlantic City at the age of eleven. She spent her life raising her family, working with her husband, and eventually her son at their business, Fischer's Shoes. Audrey was dedicated to her community and was a trailblazer who built up the women around her through her service, friendship, and the way she lived her life. Audrey was an integral volunteer for many organizations that were near and dear to her heart like Miss America, Miss New Jersey, RNS, Atlantic City Medical Center Auxiliary, and Congregation Beth Israel. She was honored for her lifelong work by being inducted in the Atlantic County Women's Hall of Fame. Audrey's greatest pleasure was spending quality time with her family. She will be missed on the sidelines of her great-grandchildren's sporting events, in the audience of countless plays and dance recitals with her grandchildren, and on Knight Avenue Beach. She is survived by her husband, Norman, who has been her soulmate and partner since the age of fourteen, her children, Brian and Shelly Meyers, Bill and Debbie Salerno, and Alan and Susan Fischer, her grandchildren, Erin, Michael, Jennifer, Chad, Sarah, Lindsey, Ethan, and Emerson, and her great-grandchildren, Miller, Noa, Dean, Nolan, Laila, and Anthony. Services are private at the request of the family. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Ruth Newman Shapiro Cancer and Heart Fund, www.rnscancerandheartfund.org
, the Shirley Mae Breast Cancer Assistance Fund, www.shirleymaefund.org
, the Arc of Atlantic County, www.thearcatlantic.org
, and Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, New Jersey 08225. Condolences and more information available at www.jsgfunerals.com
. Arr. by J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home and Monuments Inc., Mays Landing.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 5, 2020.