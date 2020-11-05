Leonard, Mary Jane, - 95, of Ocean City, NJ passed away at home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Jane was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. She graduated from Hallahan Catholic Girls H.S. and then worked at the PA Railroad. While vacationing in Wildwood, N.J. Jane met the love of her life, Joseph A. Leonard. After a whirlwind courtship that lasted only five months, they married and settled down to start a family. Jane devoted her life to her husband and their twelve children. Jane & Joe ultimately settled in Ocean City with their two youngest. Within a short period of time, seven more of their children followed them to South Jersey to be close to "Mom & Dad". Jane is predeceased by her loving husband Joe of 55 years, as well as their children Patty, Jimmy and Terry, her son-in-law Al DiPrizito, her parents Stella (nee McDaniel) and Cornelius O'Brien, her brothers – Connie, Jack, Jim and George, and her sister Helene. She is survived by her children Bonnie (Rudy) Heintz, Kathleen, Joe (Candy), Maureen, Kevin, Bob (Barb), Steve, Neal & Rick, 29 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, as well as many loved nieces and nephews. During the last several years Mom had two angels, Tina Giacinto and Megan Mineer, at her side to help day and night with her every need. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. immediately followed by a Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Augustine R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, New Jersey followed by interment at the Cape May County Veteran's Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Jane's name to the Disabled American Veterans
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.