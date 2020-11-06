Scardino, Amelia (nee Onofrio), - 94, of Hammonton, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Lakewood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Plainfield, IL. Born to the late Pasquale and Christine (Longo) Onofrio on December 13, 1925, Amelia was a lifelong resident of Hammonton, NJ until moving to Illinois in 2010, to live with her daughter. Amelia worked as a sewing machine operator for Modern Clothing Co. and Aggressive Coat Co., both in Hammonton, and as a slot attendant for Sands Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, from which she retired in 2000. She enjoyed traveling, going on cruises, and dancing. Amelia was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Vincent Scardino, and her sister, Concetta (Onofrio) Peacock. She is survived by her son, Vincent Scardino (Donna) of Hammonton, her daughter, Brenda Pino (Calvin) of Plainfield, IL, one brother, Pat "Sonny" Onofrio (Sandy) of Hammonton, three grandchildren, Susan Ruggeri (Timothy), Michael Scardino (Kathleen) all of Hammonton, and Ken Pino (Tina) of Illinois, and five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Carly, T.J., Ashlynne, and James. A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 9:30 AM- 11:00 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM. (Funeral service will be live-streamed at Carnesale Funeral Home Hammonton YouTube). Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Order of Carmelites, 1317 N. Frontage Road, Darien, IL 60561. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 6, 2020.