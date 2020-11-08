Baldwin, George Andrew, - 69, of Margate, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank (Sr) and Anna Baldwin, his brother, Frank Baldwin Jr, and sister-in-law Elizabeth Baldwin. George was a Public Works employee for the City of Margate for over 25 years. He retired in 2012. George enjoyed fishing, surfing, kayaking, and riding his bike on the island. He is survived by his loving siblings; Elizabeth Guerrieri (Bucky) of Galloway, Joan Smith (Pat) of Brigantine, Mary Kern of Egg Harbor Twp, Robert Baldwin (Virginia) of Linwood, and Joseph Baldwin (Rosemary) of Galloway. George is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to AtlantiCare ICU- Mainland Division, Palliative Care Units, and The Acuity Specialty Hospital of New Jersey for their excellent care and compassion. Services will be private. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 8, 2020.