Hiltner-Stephens, Dorothy "Dede" J., - 72, of Atlantic City, passed away at Mainland Hospital on Sunday, 11/1/2020. Born 4/6/49 in Atlantic City, she lived in EHT until recently moving back to Atlantic City. She graduated from Holy Spirit High School, then 2 years at ACC. She was a teacher at St. Peter's in Pleasantville, until 1976 when she started working for the City of Margate. Dede was there for over 30 years, mostly as secretary to Mayor Bill Ross. She was also secretary for Atlantic County Mayor's Assc., before retiring in October 2012. Survivors include husband Isaiah "Steve" Stephens, Jr.; brothers William Jr. "Bill", Robert "Yogi", Jim and Tom, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Dede was preceded in death by brother Steve and her parents, William Sr. and Dorothy J. McCabe-Hiltner. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10th, from 9-10:30AM at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. Mass will follow at 11AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, Margate. At the family's request, contributions towards funeral expenses can be made to the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 8, 2020.