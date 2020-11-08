Townsel, Rosetta Frances, - 85, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born in Washington, DC., to Willie Mae (Mitchell) and Ossie Barbour. Rosetta leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Crystal and Arvetta Townsel of Mays Landing, New Jersey, Sabu Townsel of Galloway Township, New Jersey, and Kirk A. Townsel of Atlantic City, New Jersey; sister, Mary Benson of Washington, DC.; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by: her son, Arthur Montague, Jr. A visitation will be will be 10AM to 11AM Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Funeral Services will be private due to the COVID19 pandemic and limited seating. Arrangement Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 8, 2020.