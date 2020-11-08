Pelham, Terri Lee, - 62, of Collingdale, PA. passed Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, Darby, PA. Born in Abington, Terri was the daughter of Doris (the late Art) Gribble of Wildwood, NJ, and Bruce Gerald Pelham (Linda) of Buckingham, PA. She is now at peace with her Aunt Ginny and Uncle Stan Dudas along with other relatives. She was raised in Holland, PA., and attended Council Rock H.S. Class of 1976. She also attended Bucks County Community College. In her earlier years, she loved horses, bowling, water skiing, and summers in Beachwood NJ. Also singing and playing the piano was a hobby and a short career. She had a registered song copyrighted "Make It All Come True" in 1987 and had the opportunity to sing with Stevie Wonder and Ricky Nelson. She then went on to clerical work and then became a Flight Attendant. Terri had a gift that whatever she pursued she performed very well. Along with her Mother and Father, she is survived by her son Andrew and granddaughter Dakota, brother Scott (Madeline), and sister Traci Cochard (Chris). She is also survived by sisters Kim Kuhn (Scott) and Melinda Ryan (Russell). All services will be held privately. If a donation gift would be of interest, Please send donations to: Friends of Jean Webster (Sister Jean Websters Kitchen) P.O. Bx 5146 Atlantic City, N.J. 08404 Terri and her Aunt Ginny often supported this cause. Arrangements are by the Marvil Funeral Homes, Darby & Aldan, PA.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 8, 2020.