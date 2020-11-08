Churchill, Raymond, - 83, of Galloway, died November 1, 2020, with his family by his side in Watchung, New Jersey. He was born March 31, 1937, in Queens, New York to Mildred and Raymond Churchill. Proud father of Raymond, Jr, wife Diana, of Watchung, NJ, daughters Paige Padgett, husband Michael, of Millrift, PA, Hillary Jenne, husband Michael, of Dayton, NJ, and Valure Churchill of PA. Ray loved and enjoyed his grandchildren Hevyn, Dezyre, Jarrod (Haley), Payton, Rhett, Mason, Danae, Kaelin, Reese, Skyler, Daisey, Bryce, Avery and Brody. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1955 where he played football and enjoyed spending time with his friends, best known as the ABC Men. Mr. Churchill served in the United States Marine Corps, and was honorably discharged in 1959. He was a member of Dock Builders Local Union 1456 in NYC for many years. His love of the ocean drew him to retire to Pine Knoll Shores on the Outer Banks of North Carolina where he frequently volunteered his time with the UNC, Institute of Marine Sciences longline shark survey. He spent most of his time enjoying boating, fishing, traveling, fine dining and proudly boasting about his children and grandchildren's many accomplishments. A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life is being planned for the near future.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2020.