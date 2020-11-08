Lombard, John James, Jr. Esq., - of Ocean City, New Jersey and Upper Gwynedd, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family on November 4, 2020. Son of the late Mary (nee O'Donnell) and John James Lombard; ; husband to the late Barbara Mallon Lombard and the late Jeanne Smith Lombard. Loving father of twins John James Lombard III (April) and William Mallon Lombard, son James Garrett Lombard (Kelly), daughters Laura Lombard Marino and Barbara Lombard Diebold (Gene); stepdaughters Kathleen Smith Leahey (Alan) and Stephanie Smith Coffin (Dean); brother to the late Rosemary McNutt, Jerome Lombard and Ellen Kelly (James); also survived by 18 loving grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, family services are private. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 8, 2020.