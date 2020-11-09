Scheuer ll, Joseph C, - 85, of Wildwood Crest, formerly of Newtown Square, PA. Passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Joe worked 42 years at Bell Telephone and AT&T, served in the U.S. Army, was a Basketball Coach and played the trombone in the Cape May Brass Band and Big Band of the Valley. A family man, Pop never let a day go by without having made his family or friends roar with laughter. The endless memories like long bike rides, 'go-around-come-arounds', and his witty humor have touched many and bring comfort to us all. His talent reverberated throughout the house and concert halls when he played his trombone, which will hold a tune in our hearts forever. His love for his family was strong-felt and will never be forgotten. Pop gave each one of us a special gift with his countless stories that will live on in our memories. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mae Scheuer; sister, Anne Scheuer, and his daughter, Colleen Scheuer. Surviving are his beloved wife of 61 years, Joan M. (Boyles) Scheuer, his children, Joe Scheuer lll (Deneen), Diane Boughton (Jerry), Teresa Roberts (Dennis), John Scheuer (Rebecca), Mark Scheuer (Jennifer), Matthew Scheuer, Janet Savell (Paul), Maura Mulhern (Tom) and 14 grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial 12 noon Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Church of the Assumption, 7100 Seaview Ave, Wildwood Crest, NJ. Viewing 9:30 - 11:30am Tuesday at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave, North Wildwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials in his name to the Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Rt.#9 North, Swainton, N.J. 08210. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 9, 2020.