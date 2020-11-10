Gentiletti, Carlo, - 80, of Hopewell Township, passed away early Friday morning November 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Carlo was the husband of Patsy C. (nee Lester) Gentiletti. They had been together for the last 40 years and married for 33 years. He was born in Rome, Italy, and immigrated at the age of 13 to the United States with his mother, Elisa Sacco Gentiletti, and soon after, his father, Luigi, joined his family in the USA. Carlo graduated from Vineland High School. He was the co-owner of Southern New Jersey Steel in Vineland and was involved in the construction on many municipal buildings and schools across South Jersey. Carlo even proudly worked on the Statue of Liberty. A member of The Parish of the Holy Cross / St.Teresa of Avila RC Church, he and Patsy enjoyed spending winters in Vero Beach, FL. He was a member of the Italian American Club in Vero Beach and the North Italy Club in Vineland. Carlo enjoyed shooting sporting clays and skeet shooting. He had belonged to several area gunning clubs. Also, he had been a member of Quails Unlimited. One year, due to his high score, he was the New Jersey Senior Champion in sporting clays shooting. Carlo had a love of good food, good wine, and good friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Rosalie Frederick (John) Theresa Christian Hunsberger (Douglas) Laurie Andreacchio (Robert), Carlo Gentiletti Jr., Lisa Salvini, and an "honorary daughter," Stephanie Cirri. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Holly Hunsberger, Ryan Hunsberger, Elisa Frederick, Angela Frederick, Tabitha Gentiletti, Ayla Gentiletti, Chiara Andreacchio, Dante Andreacchio, and Valentina Salvini, one sister, Gabriela McCleary, and one brother Joseph Vincent Gentiletti (Joe) and his "adorable" cat, Lady. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will originate at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St. in Bridgeton on Thursday morning November 12th at 10:30 and will be followed by an 11 o'clock Funeral Liturgy at The Parish of the Holy Cross / St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 46 Central Avenue in Bridgeton. The burial will follow and take place at Laurel Lawn Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Township. Friends will be received at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 and again on Thursday morning from 9:30 until 10:30.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 10, 2020.