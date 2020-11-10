Burkett, Dorothy, - 26, of Hammonton, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born in Voorhees, NJ she was a lifelong Hammonton resident. Dorothy was a 2013 Graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Hammonton. She studied Pastry Arts at Atlantic Cape Community College Academy of Culinary Arts where she earned an associate degree in 2015. Dorothy was an excellent cake decorator and enjoyed doing her craft at BJ's Wholesale Club in Voorhees. She enjoyed bowling with her fiancée and friends. Dorothy was predeceased by her father, Hank Burkett; her grandmother, Mary Ann Casadia; her aunts, Josephine Marandino and Tina Casadia. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her mother, Maria A. Burkett (nee Casadia); her fiancée, Chris Lupinacci of Stratford, her aunt and uncles, Louann and William Jones; Louis Casadia, Jr., and Michael Marandino all of Hammonton, her cousins, Michael, Louis (Kathleen), David (Michele), Christina (Jim), Jennifer (Mike), Louis (Ramnit), Victoria, Vincenzo, Aydin, Nathan, David, Mary Rose, Ann Grace and her Goddaughter, Tina. Dorothy is also survived by her fiancée's family, Donata and Michael Lupinacci; Martha Rosier, Andrew Lupinacci; Ashly Lupinacci and her son Landon Cunningham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French St., Hammonton. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. Visitations will be held at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm. and again on Wednesday 9:30 am - 10:30 am. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 10, 2020.