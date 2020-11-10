Caruso, Vinnae A., - 56, of Galloway, passed away November 4, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she grew up there before moving to Ventnor Heights and living in Galloway for the past 30 years. Vinnae worked at Harrah's Casino as a cocktail waitress and bartender for many years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved to be on the beach and boardwalk. She was very religious, mainly watching religious programming on television and through Facebook. She is predeceased by her mother, Arlene E. Caruso, and her brother, Frank Caruso. She's survived by her son, Michael Logan (Autumn); her father, Joseph N. Caruso (Ginette); her grandchildren, Gunner and Everleigh Logan; her nephews, Anthony and Giorgio Caruso; and her companion, Jack Smith. A memorial gathering will be 12PM to 1PM on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will follow at 1PM. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 10, 2020.