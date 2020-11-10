I remember like it was yesterday the first time I met Mark, his Mom would bring him in my store when he was a little boy. Mark was so darn cute, I could never resist buying him something he would ask for. Lol. I quickly became friends with Marks Mom Dawn and then Kayto. I didn't get to know you as an adult. In my eyes you were always that sweet little boy. Rest In Peace sweet boy

Ginny Vineyard Family Friend November 9, 2020