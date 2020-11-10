Menu
Mark "Mooque" Ortolano
DIED
November 6, 2020
Ortolano, Mark "Mooque", - 33, of Brigantine, passed away suddenly at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center on Friday, November 6, 2020. Mark was born in Atlantic City on December 19, 1986. Mark worked at Trump Marina as a marketing department supervisor and also worked at the Flagship in Atlantic City. Mark loved being with family. Over the years, he enjoyed going to the arcade and boogie boarding at the beach. He had a passion for sports and was an avid Eagles and 76ers fan. He loved playing basketball, he was a soccer coach and also wrote for a sports column. Mark enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his siblings, being a mentor, and advising those that needed it. He loved his family and would do anything for anyone. Mark is predeceased by his aunt Janis Riddle, uncle Donnie Mandel, grandfather Don Mandel, and grandmother Trudi Mullin. Mark is survived by his mother and step-father Kayto and Dawn Reeckmann of Egg Harbor Township, his siblings Tony, Nick, Sammie, his father Mark Ortolano of Florida, grandmother Janis Mandel of Philadelphia, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration gathering for Mark on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 6 to 8PM at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Tilton Road and Infield Ave Northfield. Covid 19 protocols will be followed and masks must be worn. Memorial Service and interment will be private. To share your fondest memory of Mooque, please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Dear Dawn,Kayto,Tony,Nick,Sammie,Mark and family
My condolence to you all for the loss of your son and brother Mooque. I was fortunate to know him from Cross Roads youth group and him being my sons friend. There are no words to say how sad this is for you all. I will keep you in my positive thoughts as you navigate through this tough time. Rest In Peace sweet boy Mooque.
Cheryl Cormaci
Friend
November 9, 2020
My sincere condolences.
Ricky Maddox
Classmate
November 9, 2020
I remember like it was yesterday the first time I met Mark, his Mom would bring him in my store when he was a little boy. Mark was so darn cute, I could never resist buying him something he would ask for. Lol. I quickly became friends with Marks Mom Dawn and then Kayto. I didn't get to know you as an adult. In my eyes you were always that sweet little boy. Rest In Peace sweet boy
Ginny Vineyard
Family Friend
November 9, 2020
I just don't know what to say. I'm not supposed to be writing this. I'm lost without my best friend. I can't Sleep or think, I love you so much , the worlds not gonna be the same without you . Until we meet again mom loves you only always forever and more.
Dawn Reeckmann
Son
November 9, 2020