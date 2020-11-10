Eckert, Joyce A., - 78, of Manahawkin, N.J., passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born in Camden, N.J. As a young married woman she worked at Zarrillos Florist, was a bookkeeper for her husband's landscaping business, a coach for girls softball team, a den mother for boy scouts, and was a real estate broker and one of the first woman in the field. Joyce also worked for Stafford Township garage as a dispatcher and secretary, she worked at her aunt's restaurant until she retired. She was married to her husband Ed for 49 years. They had two children, Edward and his wife Suzy and Joseph and his wife Lisa. She left behind 8 grandchildren Jamie, Jenna, Joseph, Nick, Nicholas, Allie, Kayla, and Christopher, and 5 great-grandchildren, Logan, Levi, Julianna, Kendall, and newborn Joseph Edward. Joyce felt she was truly blessed with family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 2-4 PM, and again Friday, November 13, from 11 AM-12 PM, with a service at 12 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Rt. 9, Cedar Run, N.J. For flowers, condolences, and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 10, 2020.