Green, Anna, - of Margate, New Jersey passed away comfortably and peacefully on November 6, 2020, at the age of 91. She was born in Philadelphia, PA as the third child of predeceased Sophie and Robert Newman both of Philadelphia. Some of Anna's most memorable and cherished times were spent with her large extended family. Her home was the "place to go" for the Jewish holidays, birthdays, and most other celebrations. She was the best of cooks and always the center of fun and laughter. Anna's greatest passion and joy was being a homemaker. In addition to raising 5 children, she and her husband Norman shared in the joy of fishing on their boat, the "Anna G" and of course serving those fresh caught fish at their evening dinner. Anna worked many years in sales for World Book Encyclopedia and rose to the position of district manager while still finding the time to take an active part in the activities at Temple Emeth Shalom. She was also a member of the Absecon Power Squadron, the SJ Red Hat Society, and the Atlantic City Seniors Social Club. Anna is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Norman Green as well as her sisters Sylvia, Adele, and her brother David. She will be forever loved and greatly missed by her children Robert Bank (Anita), Allen Bank, Ricky Green, Steven Green, and Jean Green Federici (Carl) as well as her 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Viewing for immediate family and guests will be held from 10 to 11 am on Sunday, November 15 at Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, New Hampshire & Pacific Aves, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 followed by a private graveside service at Montefiore Cemetery in Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to your favorite charity
. To access a Zoom link for Anna's services, please visit her webpage at www.rothgoldsteins.com
. Arrangements and care entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, Atlantic City.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 11, 2020.