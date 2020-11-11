Andrews, Mary Suzanne "Sue", - 90, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on November 5th. Sue was born in Johnstown, PA on 10/17/30 to parents Nell and Merwyn Jones and was raised up on the hill in Westmont, PA. After graduation from high school, she went to business school in Johnstown where she met her future husband, Jack. They eloped to Elkton, Maryland, and settled in Ocean City, NJ after the mills closed in Johnstown. They were married for 62 years before Jack passed away four years ago. Sue became well known in Ocean City because of the various jobs she held at Plymouth Inn, Tom's Deli, McLaughlin's Deli, Alma Taylor, and Kitchen Connection. She was a hard working and dedicated mother to her three sons and wife to her husband. Sue is survived by her sons, J. David Andrews, former spouse Beth (Ripa) Andrews, John W. Andrews, wife Nancy (Guernaccini) Andrews, and S. Joseph Andrews. She is survived by her brother Richard Jones and grandchildren Allison, Kyle, Sarah (Murat) Jenidi, John Patrick (Luanne) Andrews, and great-grandson, Noah Jenidi. Services were held privately on November 6th. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 11, 2020.