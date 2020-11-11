Harwood, George C., Jr., - 71, of Petersburg, NJ passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home. Born in Woodbury, NJ to the late George Harwood Sr. and Dorothy Louise (Davis) Harwood, he worked as a Lineman in the South Jersey area for AT&T. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam war serving with the United States Marines receiving his honorable discharge in 1971. He was an avid fisherman, NASCAR lover, and outdoorsman. Surviving are a son, George C. Harwood, III, granddaughter, Samantha Lynn Harwood, daughter, Laura Taggart, grandchildren, Logan, Lana, William, and Rex, his longtime companion, Carol Rosiak, and stepson Josh Rosiak. His Funeral Service and Interment are private at the convenience of his family. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 11, 2020.