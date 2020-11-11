Iudica, Mossie S., - 96, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, went home to be with the Lord on November 1, 2020. She was born December 13, 1923, in St. Charles, Virginia. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Joseph A. Iudica Sr., her parents Kenneth and Ada Stapleton, five sisters, and three brothers. She is survived by her three loving children; Joseph A. Iudica, Jr., Jean I. Pettit, Diann I. Kilcourse (Joseph), a niece, Barbara Gustenhoven, a nephew, Virgil Gibilterra, her six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two sisters, and a brother. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 11, 2020.