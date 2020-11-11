Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mossie S. Iudica
Iudica, Mossie S., - 96, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, went home to be with the Lord on November 1, 2020. She was born December 13, 1923, in St. Charles, Virginia. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Joseph A. Iudica Sr., her parents Kenneth and Ada Stapleton, five sisters, and three brothers. She is survived by her three loving children; Joseph A. Iudica, Jr., Jean I. Pettit, Diann I. Kilcourse (Joseph), a niece, Barbara Gustenhoven, a nephew, Virgil Gibilterra, her six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two sisters, and a brother. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.