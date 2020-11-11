Allen, Frances Lee (nee Skinner), - of Pleasantville, was born in Windsor, NC to Esther Ryan and Isaiah Skinner, Sr. She went home to be with the Lord November 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. Frances attended the Windsor Public School System. At the age of 18, she married James Frank Allen, Sr. To this union was born four children. Frances worked as a nurse's aide at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, New Jersey, retiring at the age of 55. After retiring from Meadowview, Frances' family became her main focus. She spent a great deal of time caring for them. Frances loved to cook and spend time with her family. She also enjoyed gardening. Frances was a faithful member of Shiloh Temple Apostolic Cathedral, where she served on the Usher Board and the Pastor's Aide Department. She attended and enjoyed the Atlantic Adult Day Care and later Leinweber's Nutrition Center. She was predeceased by: her parents; and brothers, Roger and David Skinner. Frances leaves to cherish her memory: her children, James, Jr., Timothy, Bruce and Toni Allen; brothers, Isaiah, Jr. and Earl Skinner; sisters, Esther and Thelma Skinner; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral services will be 10AM Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Shiloh Temple Apostolic Cathedral, 505 Madison Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 11, 2020.